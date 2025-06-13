Dark Mode Light Mode
Apple tire la sonnette d’alarme : des iPhone visés par des attaques de type spyware en Europe
iOS 26: some advanced AI features limited to the newest iPhones

13 juin 2025
byLammamri AbdelGhafour

Apple has confirmed that while iOS 26 brings a fresh, “Liquid Glass” design to all compatible iPhones, several advanced AI‑powered capabilities will be reserved for the latest models—starting with iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

Live translation on calls and messages

Real‑time translation during FaceTime, phone calls and Messages will only work on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series and future models due to hardware limits. Older iPhones—even those supporting iOS 26—won’t benefit from this feature :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}.

Smart screenshot and visual intelligence

Tap the Action Button or camera to analyze content from screenshots using Apple’s Visual Intelligence. Users can identify objects and shop directly—another Pro‑only feature powered by on‑device AI :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}.

Enhanced AI in Shortcuts and Reminders

Only the latest models can use AI‑powered Shortcuts, which summarize text, generate images or answer questions. AI‑enhanced Reminders can parse email content to create shopping lists or schedule prompts—but remain unavailable on older iPhones :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}.

GenMoji gets smarter on Pro models

GenMoji has been upgraded with new AI tools—mix emojis, modify appearance or set backgrounds in styles like anime or watercolor. These creative additions rely on ChatGPT-like processing and only run on iPhone 15 Pro and newer :contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}.

Liquid Glass design reaches older models, but AI features stay exclusive

Every device compatible with iOS 26 (all models with A13 Bionic and newer) will get the Liquid Glass UI update—translucent menus, dynamic icons and widgets. However, AI features remain locked behind newer hardware :contentReference[oaicite:5]{index=5}.

