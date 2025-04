Apple et Samsung peaufinent leurs prochains modèles : les premiers indices sur les nouveautés à attendre cette année

Men are silhouetted against a video screen as they pose with Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 4 smartphones in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. Overtaking Apple Inc as the world's leading maker of smartphones has stretched Samsung Electronics Co's in-house supply lines, and the South Korean firm is now courting some of its rival's main parts suppliers as they jostle to rule the $253 billion smartphone market. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)