Oppo – La ColorOS 7 en cours de déploiement dans plusieurs nouvelles régions dans le monde [Android 10]

Good news for our users in Europe: #ColorOS7 + #Android10 Official Version Plan is here. Find the system update information below!

A brand new experience awaits. Thank you for your patience and support!📱

How to apply👉🏻 Setting>Software Update

For details: https://t.co/Vs3Rl9zWEK pic.twitter.com/3OZGVZiKHQ